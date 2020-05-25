Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Shares Stunning Pictures With His 'Maalik' On Eid; Check

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera is seen accompanying the star, especially during his public appearances. During the holy festival of Eid, a unique post from Shera has caught Salman's fans' attention. Recently, Shera bodyguard took to his Instagram to share a lovely picture of him with Salman Khan to wish everyone a happy Eid. The picture is doing the rounds on the internet ever since it was uploaded.

Shera took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with Salman. In the picture, Shera and Salman Khan are seen together. Shera also penned down a heartfelt note in the caption of the post. In the caption, Shera said that his Eid is never complete without his 'Maalik', Salman Khan. He also gave everyone best wishes on the occasion of Eid. Shera also urged everyone to celebrate Eid with family at home.

Shera's Instagram post

In the picture shared by Shera, he is seen wearing a black t-shirt and denim while Salman Khan is seen wearing a casual grey t-shirt. From the looks of it, Salman Khan is also seen wearing light blue denim with his grey t-shirt. Both Shera and Salman Khan sported a thick beard.

Salman Khan is accompanied by Shera bodyguard for the past 25 years. The duo is still going strong as their close bond is visible in the picture. A lot of Salman Khan’s fans took to the comments section to shower the post with their love and support for the actor and Shera. A lot of fans wished back Shera and Salman Khan a very happy Eid.

Salman Khan's photos with Shera

Salman Khan was at his Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown until recently when he moved back to his house in Mumbai. Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, Lulia Vantur and Waluscha De Souza are there at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse. During the lockdown, Salman Khan has released two new songs which were shot at his farmhouse in Panvel and were sung by him. He has launched two songs titled Pyaar Karona and Tere Bina in the recent days. According to various media reports, he is expected to release a new song today on the occasion of Eid. Salman Khan’s upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was expected to release today on Eid.

