Salim Khan Talks About What Eid 2020 Is Like With Son Salman Khan Away At Farmhouse

Producer Salim Khan recently spoke about how his Eid has been since his son Salman Khan is not with them to celebrate it. Salman Khan has lately been spending time at his farmhouse in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Iulia Vantur, among others. Salim Khan was of the stance that they have gotten used to the empty streets ever since the lockdown began.

Salim Khan on not having Salman around for Eid 2020

Producer Salim Khan recently spoke to a leading daily about how the family has been celebrating Eid Al-Fitr 2020. He was asked about how different it feels since people have not gathered outside their home this time, owing to the Coronavirus threat. He said that they have gotten used to no crowd since the streets have been empty for quite some time now.

Salim Khan also said that due to the lockdown, he has been at home and has been following his regular routine even though it is a special occasion. He said that he woke up early and headed out for a morning walk. After he returned, he simply followed the normal routine that he always does. He also spoke about how different the Eid is, with his son, Salman Khan away.

The producer spoke about how Salman has been spending a lot of time at his Panvel farmhouse. He spoke with the actor on the phone as they exchanged their wishes for each other. He reaffirmed that they have been keeping in touch through regular phone calls. Towards the end, Salim Khan was also asked about what has been cooking at home on the occasion of Eid. He said that they have nothing special, they are sticking to the regular food that they generally have.

Salman Khan has been spending time at his Panvel farmhouse along with actors like Jacqueline Fernandez and Iulia Vantur. On the occasion of Eid, the actor released a new song for his fans which is called Bhai Bhai. He has penned down the lyrics of the song along with Danish Sabri while the composition has been done by Sajid-Wajid. Salman Khan prepared the song while he was spending time indoors amidst the lockdown. Have a look at the poster of the song here.

