Salman Khan Shares First Look Of Sooraj Pancholi's 'Hawa Singh'

Sooraj Pancholi will be seen next in Hawa Singh, a biopic, adding to an extensive list of biographical films released in the last five years in Bollywood. The film will tell the tale of the boxing legend Captain Hawa Singh. Hawa Singh is another film that Salman Khan is mentoring for Sooraj Pancholi. Salman Khan also took to Twitter to release the poster.

Here is a glimpse of the poster of the sports-drama as shared by Salman Khan

The poster of the film Hawa Singh is as alluring and enthralling as the storyline is expected to be, as per many reports. The poster shows Sooraj Pancholi in a buffed-up avatar. He is seen sitting in front of a traditional ‘sack and rope’ boxing ring, next to hanging gloves.

The poster does not show him in a typical boxer’s avatar, instead, he is seen in a short wrap around dhoti. The Hero actor also takes a sip from a giant golden glass in the poster. The rugged poster is giving out the essence of the film, according to many fans.

An ecstatic Sooraj Pancholi also responded to Salman Khan’s tweet by saying that he will not be disappointing his mentor. Sooraj Pancholi has been sharing behind the scenes from the sets of the film. The 29-year-old actor shared an elaborate post on his Instagram account as well.

❤️🥊 Won’t let u down sir! https://t.co/TRrxYi4oew — Sooraj Pancholi (@Sooraj9pancholi) February 4, 2020

Sooraj Pancholi shared the following post on IG:

Hawa Singh's release date is not finalised by the makers yet. The biopic is directed by Prakash Nambiar and bankrolled by Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha and Sam Fernandes. The true story is penned down by Junaid Wasi.

