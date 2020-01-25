Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Fans Slam Makers After Salman Khan Declares Her Unsafe

On Saturday, January 25, 2020, the makers of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 released a short video from the upcoming 'Weekend Ka Waar' episode. The video that has Salman Khan advising Rashami Desai to concentrate on her game is not going down well with her fans, who seem to be offended by Salman Khan's comment on Rashami Desai's game. Watch the video here:

The twenty-second video starts with Salman Khan asking Rashami Desai about Vishal Aditya Singh's place in the popularity chart. Rashami, who admits that Vishal is not as popular as Rashami and is also playing a weak game; was shocked after Salman Khan revealed that Vishal has received more votes than her. Interestingly, the video released a few hours ago has become the talking point for all Rashami Desai fans, who believe the makers of Bigg Boss 13 and Salman Khan have been trying to demotivate Rashami from the beginning of the season. Here are what fans of Rashami Desai are saying:

Shame on you @ColorsTV ..Stop playing with #RashamiDesai for the sake of TRPs.. Every week you target her.. And who is this Vishal... Who even knows him.. Rashami is the most voted contestant this week too #WeLoveRashamiDesai #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Rashami Desai TEAM 💞 (@RashamiDesai_TM) January 25, 2020

Rashami k bina yeh show kuch nhi he weekend k episode full on rashami trp to rashami se aati he itna mudda tha but inko to rashami ko demotivate karna he shame on this colors biased show — Rash (@Rajaniu24) January 25, 2020

Such cheap politics you're playing @ColorsTV

Have some shame. And yet people think @ColorsTV is favouring and supporting Rashami cz she is their bahu? Don't be so blind guys! 😡 Channel has targeted her even more than Asim. Fact. — Priya Dev (@PriyaDev66) January 25, 2020

Faltu Biased show !

Mtlb kuch nhi mila toh kuch bhi! Karenge #RashamiDesai ke confidence ko low krne ke liye but let me tell you #BiasedHostSalmanKhan #BBCantBreakRashami@TheRashamiDesai

Queen Of Hearts Rashami — Rashamians Ka Adda 😎 (@Rashamians_Adda) January 25, 2020

Yeah! Joke of the decade!

Vishal got more votes than Rashami?

Even Rashami's Haters are not going believe this.

Stop doing this cheap tricks. Idiots, We very well know why you are doing this. You guys are doing this to destroy her confidence. Stop it with already!!#RashamiDesai — Jaya (@ssjaii) January 25, 2020

Ye aadmi pagal hai ,pagal hai , pagal hai..!!



What an Absurd!@BeingSalmanKhan #StayStrongRashami #BBCantBreakRashami

Queen Of Hearts Rashami@TheRashamiDesai — Rashamians Ka Adda 😎 (@Rashamians_Adda) January 25, 2020

The popular reality show that airs on Colors TV have all the contestants nominated for eviction this week, apart from Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, who were saved during a task. The popular reality show airs every Monday to Friday on 22:30 hrs. Meanwhile, at the weekend, the show is telecasted at 21:00 hrs.

Promo Image Courtesy: Salman Khan Instagram, Rashami Desai Twitter

