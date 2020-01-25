The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Fans Slam Makers After Salman Khan Declares Her Unsafe

Television News

Bigg Boss 13's popular contestant Rashami Desai is being hailed by her fans after Salman Khan revealed her vote count is less than fellow contestants

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

On Saturday, January 25, 2020, the makers of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 released a short video from the upcoming 'Weekend Ka Waar' episode. The video that has Salman Khan advising Rashami Desai to concentrate on her game is not going down well with her fans, who seem to be offended by Salman Khan's comment on Rashami Desai's game. Watch the video here: 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Written Update January 24, 2020: Arti Is In Tears

The twenty-second video starts with Salman Khan asking Rashami Desai about Vishal Aditya Singh's place in the popularity chart. Rashami, who admits that Vishal is not as popular as Rashami and is also playing a weak game; was shocked after Salman Khan revealed that Vishal has received more votes than her. Interestingly, the video released a few hours ago has become the talking point for all Rashami Desai fans, who believe the makers of Bigg Boss 13 and Salman Khan have been trying to demotivate Rashami from the beginning of the season. Here are what fans of Rashami Desai are saying: 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Who Threatened To Quit The Show After Losing Control

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Written Update Jan 23 | Asim And Shehnaaz Teaming Up Against Siddharth?

 

The popular reality show that airs on Colors TV have all the contestants nominated for eviction this week, apart from Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, who were saved during a task. The popular reality show airs every Monday to Friday on 22:30 hrs. Meanwhile, at the weekend, the show is telecasted at 21:00 hrs.

Also Read | "Bigg Boss 13 Has No Content & Is Just For Fun", Says Season 4 Winner Shweta Tiwari

Promo Image Courtesy: Salman Khan Instagram, Rashami Desai Twitter

 

 

