Salman Khan Takes The 'Garmi Challenge' On Bigg Boss With 'Street Dancer 3D' Team; Watch

Weekend Ka Vaar has always entertained the audience and fans of Bigg Boss 13. From Salman Khan lashing out at the contestants to playing fun games with them, the episodes keep the audience engaging. Recently, the team of Remo D'Souza's latest release, Street Dancer 3D, enhanced the fun on the stage.

While Remo D'Souza, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, the other dancer-actors including Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan, and Sushant Pujari kept the audience engaged with their fun banter on the stage of Bigg Boss 13. When it is about entertainment and fun on BB 13 stage, how can host Salman Khan miss to be a part of it? Not only inmates but Salman Khan also took the Garmi challenge from the Street Dancer 3D team.

Interestingly, Street Dancer 3D director Remo D'Souza introduced the Garmi challenge to housemates and Varun Dhawan and Raghav Juyal imitated the hook step of Nora Fatehi in the Garmi song. Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Asim Riaz took the challenge and performed it. Later, on request, Salman Khan also took the challenge and lied down on the floor of BB 13 stage. The crowd couldn't resist and started hooting and cheering for Salman.

Watch the video below:

After Street Dancer 3D's team left the stage, Salman Khan played a game to select the next member of BB Elite Club among Mahira Sharma, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh. Sidharth Shukla won the game and became the second member of BB Elite Club. In the end, Salman announced the eviction of Shefali Jariwala.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Colors TV Twitter)

