Salman Khan Recreated Some Magical Memories With His Friends On 'Bigg Boss'; Details

Salman Khan has been the host of India’s biggest and most-watched reality television show, Bigg Boss, for a decade now. The actor started his Bigg Boss journey by hosting the fourth season of Bigg Boss and hasn’t looked back since. Salman Khan is currently hosting the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss. Along with doing an amazing job as a host, Salman is also emotionally attached and has feelings for the show and its contestants. Also, Salman Khan has welcomed various super-stars on the stage of Bigg Boss over the years, who used the platform as a means to promote their film. Some of these actors happened to be great friends with Salman Khan and he had a lot of fun with them on the stage of Bigg Boss. Here are the most popular times when Salman Khan’s friends joined him on Bigg Boss.

Times Salman Khan’s friends joined him on the stage of Bigg Boss

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance on Bigg Boss during its eighth season, to promote his movie, Zero. The rumours of King Khan coming on the show was during Salman and Shah Rukh were said to be not-on-talking-terms with each other. It was the first time Salman and Shah Rukh were ever seen together on the big screen since their ‘big tiff’. The episode created history in Bigg Boss and is marked as the episode with the highest TRP in Bigg Boss till date. Along with Shah Rukh, his co-stars from the movie, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma also made an appearance on the episode and in fact, had even entered the house.

Govinda

It was a reunion of sorts for Salman Khan, as he invited his partner in crime, Govinda, to the Bigg Boss house, during the tenth season of Bigg Boss. Govinda was there to promote his upcoming release Aa Gaya Hero. It was an extremely fun episode as, Salman and Govinda recalled memories of shooting for their iconic film, Partner, which was then a comeback movie for Govinda. The two even played games on the stage of Bigg Boss and created beautiful memories.

Image Courtesy: Colorstv Instagram

