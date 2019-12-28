Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Brother, Vindu Dara Singh Get Into Ugly War Of Words

If Bigg Boss 13 has been among the top shows in the TRPs race, two contestants have played a major role in it, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Their ‘on-mostly off’ relationship has been among the highlights of the season, and some viewers would have surely kept tabs on this season just for this. Some of the duo’s fights have got out of control and that has also been the case with their supporters on Twitter.

While the netizens going at each other for their favourite contestants can be understood, even celebrities have been standing up for and against. Former contestant Vindu Dara Singh has expressed his support for Sidharth Shukla, but Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz has not been taking it lightly. After two instances of a Twitter ‘war’, the duo clashed on the microblogging website once again, and it got quite ugly this time.

After Sidharth pushing Asim multiple times, Asim threatening to throw acid on Sidharth, both screaming at each other and almost coming to blows, they got into an argument in Friday’s episode once again. If the promo for Saturday’s episode is anything to go by, they are set to clash once again, seemingly headbutting each other. Amid this, Vindu tweeted in Hindi, asking Sidharth not to put his hand in sh*t. That is was enough for Umar to shoot.

Umar replied that since his brother had touched it, he will ensure his Faisal (referring to Gangs of Wasseypur dialogue) will take revenge by making that person taste it. Vindu, however, asked Umar, who is a doctor by profession, that he had not taken Asim’s name: “Waise hum neh kissi ka naam nahin liya tha, Doctor sab neh apna muah kol keh apne hi muah main dala?" Kya boltah hai @realumarriaz bhai aap janawaron ka Doctor hai kya?”

Waise hum neh kissi ka naam nahin liya tha, Doctor sab neh apna muah kol keh apne hi muah main dala? Kya boltah hai @realumarriaz bhai aap janawaron ka Doctor hai kya? 🤓 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 28, 2019

Umar then replied, “I am educated enough to understand who you pointed out that tweet too. Doctor to insanoon ka hoon sir but after seeing ur behaviour, jaanwaron ka bi banna padega. Chamanprash khao aur dimaag ki tandarosti badao!”

Vindu’s response was , “And do let us know if you need to be felicitated as the first educated person on twitter! Hum log to nalle hai! You can pick up ur superiority feel and stuff it in somewhere! As u claimed you are smart enough so I guess u will also understand what I mean by the above!”

And do let us know if you need to be felicitated as the first educated person on twitter!

Hum log to nalle hai!

You can pick up ur superiority feel and stuff it in somewhere!



As u claimed you are smart enough so I guess u will also understand what I mean by the above! 😇 https://t.co/dnnzicbQHZ — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 28, 2019

“I dont need felicitation from a grown up adult like you who behaves like a kid !Oh yeah m smart enuff to understand that, also if u know me am a general surgeon, if i start shoving and packing up things you ll be in trouble. Hope u are wise enough(if at all)to understand that!” was Umar’s response.

Vindu hit back, "I know you as a silly billy crying for attention just like your kid brother. Both boast of smartness but yet crave publicity by crawling like leaches. General surgeon - realign your brothers and your orbit ! Don’t put ur P every where, if u were smart u duffling would know that!”

I know you as a silly billy crying for attention just like your kid brother. Both boast of smartness but yet crave publicity by crawling like leaches.

General surgeon - realign your brothers and your orbit !

Don’t put ur P every where, if u were smart u duffling would know that! https://t.co/4BIE3nIsCd — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 28, 2019

Vindu was not ready to give up, “Bada style maar raha hai, Doc hai! Hum log sab kabutar hai He is high category,hum sub sadak chap Yehi hain inki aur iss ki bhai ki mentality And Asin lectured on being a middle class! They STINK off attitude, at first v sweet and then the dagger in the back. NO MORE REPLIES!”

Umar hit back once again, “If u ever went to school ull realize middle class is by ur earnings and doctor is by ur education, they have a difference. Get this guy into high school, enough of me being his tutor!”

If u ever went to school ull realize middle class is by ur earnings and doctor is by ur education, they have a difference. Get this guy into high school, enough of me being his tutor! 👎 https://t.co/RoaCM9ZRj5 — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) December 28, 2019

The Twitter 'war' ended with Vindu's tweet: “He is a doctor, OMG he is a doctor! Well kid I’m not a ward boy who is here to blow smoke up your rear or a nurse on the operating table! No I never went to school, I was home tutored! U and that TinTin bro are nothing but bragging cats!”

Can somebody google up and see if he is a real surgeon and which hospital does he practise.

He seems to be on time every time on twitter!

Both bro’s hv same strategy- pick up a guy and try to chew him - DUDE THIS IS THE REAL WORLD NOT UR FANTASY F* LAND! — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 28, 2019

Not the first time

This is not the first time Umar and Vindu shared such a conversation. These were the other instances where Vindu and Asim took on each other. Read here.

I would ask #bigboss to keep #sid and #paras in the secret room for eva. When eva they are in house, things go crazy, they are bad omen to the show i guess.contd #UnstoppableAsim https://t.co/emiR2AoYR2 — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) December 9, 2019

And sir daily @sidharth_shukla job is to show people how physically strong he is by shouting at people’s face and pushing them. I feel he is all about voilence and zero with brains. The so called gentleman of the show is behaving like a mad dog. #WeStandWithAsim https://t.co/AdEOacGuUy — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) December 5, 2019

