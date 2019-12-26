Salman Khan Releases BMC Video Endorsing 'Swachh Mumbai'; Watch

In 2016, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) roped in Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as its face for the drive aimed at keeping the city clean, in tune with the Centre's 'Swachh Bharat' campaign. The actor, on December 26, took to his official Twitter handle and released a new campaign video by BMC that talks about waste segregation and keeping the city clean.

Thank you Mumbaikars, for joining us each day to inch closer to the #SwachhMumbai of our dreams. Thousands of our #SwachhataWarriors work relentlessly to make Mumbai clean, healthy, beautiful & sustainable. To get there we're committed to do #AnythingforMumbai @mybmc pic.twitter.com/PnKObouyb8 — Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 26, 2019

PM Narendra Modi spoke at the 'Swachh Bharat Diwas' programme in Ahmedabad in October, addressing the gathered audience on the importance of sanitation and cleanliness. He also made note of the achievements of the 'Swachh Bharat' mission. Speaking about the 'Swachh Bharat mission', the Prime Minister also said that rural India and its villages have declared themselves 'open defecation free'.

Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3, the third film from the Dabangg Cop Universe. The cast of Dabangg 3 features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sudeep Kichcha and Arbaaz Khan in the leading roles. Prabhu Dheva helms the 2019 sequel from the renowned cop universe franchise. Dabangg 3 released to the box-office on December 20, 2019. In four days from its initial release, Dabangg 3 has garnered mix reviews from the audiences and already made a collection of approximately ₹ 119 crores. Dabangg 3 features Kichcha Sudeep and Salman Khan sharing the screen space for the first time.

#Dabangg3 gets a boost due to #Christmas holiday on Day 6... However, the overall growth on a *big holiday* should’ve been more than what it is... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr, Mon 10.70 cr, Tue 12 cr, Wed 15.70 cr. Total: ₹ 119.55 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2019

