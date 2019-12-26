The Debate
The Debate
Salman Khan Releases BMC Video Endorsing 'Swachh Mumbai'; Watch

Bollywood News

Salman Khan on his Twitter handle wrote: "Thank you Mumbaikars, for joining us each day to inch closer to the #SwachhMumbai of our dreams." Watch video.

Salman

In 2016, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) roped in Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as its face for the drive aimed at keeping the city clean, in tune with the Centre's 'Swachh Bharat' campaign. The actor, on December 26, took to his official Twitter handle and released a new campaign video by BMC that talks about waste segregation and keeping the city clean.

Salman Khan reveals how trying to impress a girl got him his first ad; watch video

PM Narendra Modi spoke at the 'Swachh Bharat Diwas' programme in Ahmedabad in October, addressing the gathered audience on the importance of sanitation and cleanliness. He also made note of the achievements of the 'Swachh Bharat' mission. Speaking about the 'Swachh Bharat mission', the Prime Minister also said that rural India and its villages have declared themselves 'open defecation free'.

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma hospitalised, to deliver her second child

How was Salman Khan as a child? Superstar reveals an interesting story

On the professional front

Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3, the third film from the Dabangg Cop Universe. The cast of Dabangg 3 features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sudeep Kichcha and Arbaaz Khan in the leading roles. Prabhu Dheva helms the 2019 sequel from the renowned cop universe franchise. Dabangg 3 released to the box-office on December 20, 2019. In four days from its initial release, Dabangg 3 has garnered mix reviews from the audiences and already made a collection of approximately ₹ 119 crores. Dabangg 3 features Kichcha Sudeep and Salman Khan sharing the screen space for the first time. 

 

 

 

