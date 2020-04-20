Salman Khan To Recite Poetry In Satish Kaushik's Film 'Kaagaz'

Salman Khan is at his Panvel farmhouse during the COVID-19 lockdown and is seen enjoying his time with his family members and his pet horse. Apart from Salman Khan and family, Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur & Waluscha DeSousa are also reportedly staying with Salman Khan at his farmhouse. While Salman Khan is enjoying his time, news of him lending his voice to Satish Kaushik's film has come out. Here is all we know about it.

Salman Khan to lend his voice in Satish Kaushik's film

It was reported by an entertainment portal that Salman Khan is producing and presenting Satish Kaushik’s next directorial film Kaagaz. The portal reported that Salman Khan will be seen as a narrator for Kaagaz and will be heard introducing the plot of the film.

The Bodyguard actor will be seen reciting poetry that will run the motivation for the film's story. It was reported that the Nazm by Aseem Ahmed Abbasi is the poem which Bhai will be seen reciting. The poetry highlights the importance of a document and how the lack of one or losing one causes a ruckus in our lives.

Here is the poem Salman Khan is going to recite:

“Kuch Nahi Hai Magar Hai Sab Kuch Bhi

Kya Azab Cheez Hai Yeh Kaagaz Bhi

Baariso Mein Hai Naav Kaagaz Ki

Sardiyon Mein Hai Alav Kaagaz Ki

Aasman Mein Patang Kaagaz Ki

Saari Duniya Mein Jang Kaagaz Ki...”

Kaagaz is a film which is based on the real-life story of Laal Bihari. Laal Bihari is a farmer whose relatives bribed an official and declared him dead so they could snatch his land. This film is set in Uttar Pradesh and will showcase the 18-year-long struggle of the weak farmer to prove that he is alive. It was also reported that this film stars Pankaj Tripathi in his very first solo role. Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, this film will also star Amar Upadhyay, Nishant Kaushik, Monal Gajjar, and Sandeepa Dhar.

