Salman Khan Urges For Self-love In New Song 'Pyaar Karona', Advises Caution In Crisis

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan's voice has been breaking the internet as he croons 'Pyaar Karona' in the music video that has been released through his official YouTube channel earlier on Monday The actor can be seen in a sombre avatar as he takes everyone by surprise with his singing and the lyrics of the song 'Pyaar Karona'. In the 4 minute video, the actor spills a kind of tranquil through the music and lyrics of the song as he urges the citizens of India to stand together and fight the current crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Have a look at the video:

The words 'Saare Jahaan Se Accha Hindustan Hamara' as the chorus literally sends chills down the spine as the actor further appeals to his listeners to unite for the sake of humanity. Salman Khan also breaks into a rap as he lists things that can be done indoors with the family instead of risking lives by being outdoors. The song also talks about how we, as a nation, should stand with each other and fight the pandemic by staying home.

Salman Khan also talks about respecting the people who have been fighting on the frontlines and how we need to step up and do our bit to fight coronavirus.

An official note has been shared by Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor through his YouTube channel. "As India fights Covid-19, let's join our forces of love and compassion to come out stronger in these times. Here's presenting 'Pyaar Karona' an anthem sung by yours truly for the fight against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. The song has been made using minimal resources available at my disposal. Listen to the inspiring number and spread the message of love."

The song has been composed by Sajid Wajid while the lyrics have been penned by Salman Khan and Hussain Dalal. The actor also announced the release of the song through his social media accounts as he wrote,"Finally hamara YouTube channel shuru ho gaya hai, jaiye aur mera naya gaana dekhen aur enjoy karein. #PyaarKarona".

Have a look:

