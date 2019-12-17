The Debate
Salman Khan Reveals Why He Doesn't Have Any Birthday Plans; Details Inside

Bollywood News

Salman Khan recently spoke about his birthday plans for this year. Have a look at what he said about being in the industry for thirty years. Read all about it.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
salman khan

Salman Khan recently spoke about his birthday plans. Salman Khan’s birthday falls on December 29, 2019. His fans gather outside his house every year to mark this day. The actor, however, said that he is not planning anything special.

Why Salman Khan does not have birthday plans?

In a recent interview with a leading media portal, Salman Khan revealed that he does not have any plans as his sister Arpita Khan is expecting. He said that he would be spending time with her. Salman Khan also completes thirty years in Bollywood in the year 2020. He was asked in the interview what his learning experience over the years has been like. He said that hard work in the right direction is what pays off. According to him, it is very difficult to know what the right direction is. He added that even if you are the hardest working person out there, if you are not working in the right direction, it will not pay off.

Soaring advance bookings for Dabangg 3

On the work front, Salman Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film Dabangg 3. The film will release on December 20, 2019. The advance bookings for the film have been happening on a large scale. It has reportedly come close to the advance booking figures of War. Have a look at what fans have been saying.

Published:
