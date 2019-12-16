Salman Khan Talks Dabangg's Future, Compares It To Step Up And Rambo

Superstar Salman Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film, Dabangg 3. The movie is set to release on December 20, 2019, and will be the third entry into his massively popular Dabangg series. Salman Khan recently spoke about the movie in an interview with a news organisation.

Salman Khan on the difficulty of taking Dabangg 3 forward

In the interview, Salman Khan was asked if he ever anticipated Dabangg turning into a series. Salman said that when they had finished filming the last scene of Dabangg, they had given the hint that they might be working on the sequel. He added that at that time they did not think about a sequel. While Arbaaz thought that they could make a sequel, Salman and others wanted to wait and see if it worked. After the movie received positive reviews and was successful, Salman agreed to do a sequel.

Further on, Salman Khan was asked if he felt that it was difficult to take the franchise forward. Salman replied by saying that while it is difficult, Dabangg 3 fit into place and they have even thought about a fourth entry into the series. Salman Khan further stated that there are very few cases where they manage to crack franchises, such as Step Up or Rambo. He added that in the case of Dabangg, they have managed to get a story for the fourth film.

In the case of Dabangg 3, Salman Khan said that they improvised a script and then Arbaaz recommended that show Chulbul Pandey’s backstory in the movie. They finally decided that they would start off with Chulbul Pandey's current life and then showcase his past and how he became the man that he is now. He further spoke about the movie, saying that Chulbul Pandey will have to deal with his past coming into his presence.

