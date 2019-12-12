Salman Khan Reveals, ''We Have Dabangg 4 Written Too''; Read Full Story

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is all set to release on December 20, 2019. It is the third installment to the Dabangg franchise, and fans have been waiting for the arrival of this action-comedy since its announcement in the year 2013 when it was stated that part 3 of this franchise will be a prequel. Now, even before the film has arrived in the theatres, the Dabangg actor has announced that there will be the fourth instalment too, the script of which is already penned down. Read more to know what the actor had to say about the fourth instalment of the Dabangg franchise.

Salman is ahead of time

The excitement of Salman fans is skyrocketing, as the movie nears its release date. But Salman Khan is ahead of the time, as in an interview with a leading daily, the actor announced that the script for Dabangg 4 is already written. When he was asked, in the interview, about how he can manage to come up with a prequel, in times when filmmakers are struggling with making sequels, the actor made this revelation. The actor said that sometimes one film gives the idea of another. He also said that the third installment will reveal how Rajjo’s father turned into an alcoholic.

When Salman and Sonakshi were asked about how they transform into their characters, Salman said that after two movies, he does not have to work hard. He just walks on the set of the movie and transforms into Chulbul Pandey. Sonakshi Sinha’s response to this was ‘ditto.’ They revealed that this is the case with all of the cast member, and they have a gala time when they shoot together.

The Prabhu Deva directorial features Sudeep in the negative role. This movie will mark the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar. Fans are very excited to see this movie in the theatres.

