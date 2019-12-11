Tiger Shroff Channels His Inner James Bond; Soon To Remake 'Rambo'

Tiger Shroff has been busy basking in the success of his 2019 action thriller War, which went on to be one of the most successful commercial hits of the year. But the actor has not taken a break after he was done celebrating the success of War. He has now picked up a new venture and got busy shooting for his next movie. It will be the third installment to the Baaghi franchise. On top of that, he has already signed another movie that has made him the talk of the town — the remake of the Rambo franchise. Currently, it is in the pre-production phase. Recently, the actor took some time out of his schedule to post a set of photos on social media.

READ | Marvel TV Set To Shut Down; Marvel TV Series To Shift Elsewhere?

Channeling his inner James Bond

Heropanti actor Tiger Shroff took to his official Instagram handle to post his dapper looks. Within two hours of the upload, the post garnered over 4 lakh likes. In the post, Tiger is seen sporting a suit and holding a gun. The pose is very similar to Britain’s most favourite spy, James Bond. The caption on the post read that it is time to put on some clothes and fight the good fight. He added a hashtag below which read ‘how do you even move in this.’ Here is the post by Tiger:

READ | 'Kill Bill Vol 3' ''definitely In The Cards," Says Quentin Tarantino

READ | Roxette Singer Marie Fredriksson Passes Away At 61, Fans Left 'heartbroken'

About the success of War

The 2019 action flick War surprised the fans and has gone on to become one of the most commercially successful movies of Bollywood. The budget of the movie was estimated at ₹150 crores, and it collected over ₹475 worldwide. The movie has been praised by critics for its performance. The film featured Tiger Shroff and Hritik Roshan in the lead roles. In the movie, Tiger was seen playing dual roles.

READ | Kim Kardashian On Caitlyn Jenner's Elimination: "No One From I'm A Celeb Reached Out"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.