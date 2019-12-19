Salman Khan Shakes A Leg To Munna Badnaam Hua With THESE Actors In Chennai

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is just around the corner as it releases in theatres this Friday and the actor has been busy promoting the film. He is reportedly in Chennai among his South Indian fans for the film's promotional event. In a recent video that surfaced online, the 54-year-old actor can be seen shaking a leg on the chartbuster song Munna Badnaam Hua from Dabangg 3 along with Yevadu actor Ram Charan and Venky Mama star Venkatesh Daggubati. The actors were invited to the pre-release show organized by Salman Khan in which they can be seen doing the hook step of the Munna Badnaam song along with him.

Take a look at the video:

Dabangg 3 to be released in multiple languages

This particular Dabangg film in the series will have a wider release which is going to be on 5400+ screens across the world. The film has been dubbed in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil as well as Hindi and will reportedly release in the southern region as well. The protagonist will reportedly be called Chulbul Pandiyan in the Tamil version. In an interview with a news channel, Salman revealed the reason behind the name change and said that it is happening because “this state is about these kinds of movies.”

Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20, 2019. The Prabhudeva directorial is shot into two time-zones. The star cast from the previous instalment will reprise their characters in the film along with debutant Saiee Manjrekar as Chulbul Pandey's lover in the past. Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep will be seen in an antagonist's role in this instalment of the Dabangg franchise.

