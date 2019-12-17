Salman Khan Hopes Tamil Audience Will Accept Him After Watching Dabangg 3

Recently, Salman Khan was spotted in Chennai while promoting his upcoming film, Dabangg 3, as it gears up for its release on Friday, December 20. It has been 10 years since the actor had visited the city for Dabangg 3 which is the third in the highly successful franchise of films centred around Khan’s cop character, Chulbul Pandey. Salman Khan addressed the media where he expressed his hope that Tamil audience will accept him after watching his work in Dabangg 3. He also took up the part that Hindi audience accepted Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas with their Hindi film releases and hopes the same for him. Read more to know about Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 being released in multiple languages.

Dabangg 3 to be released in multiple languages

This particular Dabangg film in the series will have a wider release which is going to be on 5400+ screens across the world. When talking about the Tamil film cinema the film is going to be on over 250 screens in Tamil Nadu alone. The film is being dubbed and released in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil besides the Hindi version of the film, the protagonist will be called Chulbul Pandiyan in the Tamil version. Salman reveals the reason behind the name change and says is happening because “this State is about these kinds of movies.”

