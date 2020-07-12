Salman Khan Shared The Screen With THESE Female Actors Only Once

Actor Salman Khan is known for his romantic Bollywood movies since the 90s. The actor has introduced several new faces to Bollywood. The actor turned producer has also worked with many leading actors, giving blockbuster hit films. Although Salman Khan has worked with many actors in many films, there are several stars in Bollywood he has worked with, only once. Here is a list of actors with whom Salman Khan has worked only once.

Salman Khan has worked with these actors only once

Anushka Sharma

Salman Khan starred with Anushka Sharma in the film Sultan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film Sultan made an est collection of ₹600 crores. The film followed the life of a middle-aged wrestler who gives up his passion due to some personal issues. However, years later he goes back to pursue his dream. Sultan was Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan's first film together.

Sneha Ullal

Salman Khan and Sneha Ullal starred together in the film Lucky: No Time for Love. The film received mixed reviews from the critics but went on to become a box office hit, with an est collection of more than ₹100 crores. The film starring Sneha Ullal and Salman Khan for the first time followed the story of a young girl, Lucky, who is molested on her way to school. Eventually, she meets a boy called Aditya and things change from then on.

Esha Deol

Actors Salman Khan and Esha Deol were seen together in the film No Entry. They were seen as a married couple in the popular comedy film. The film also included an ensemble cast of actors Anil Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu and Celina Jaitley. The film was about three married men who are suspected by their wives for cheating on them, which lead to hilarious outcomes. Esha Deol and Salman Khan were also seen together in a music video, but No Entry was the only movie they shared the screen as a couple.

Bhagyashree

Actor Bhagyashree made her debut in the film Maine Pyar Kiya, along with actor Salman Khan. The film starring these two upcoming stars went on to become a blockbuster film which also received positive reviews from the critics. The film followed the story of a poor mechanic's daughter and the son of a rich businessman and how they fall in love. Although the two stars were one of the most loved couples of Bollywood back then, Maine Pyar Kiya was the only film they shared the screen for.

Rimi Sen

Actor Rimi Sen was another popular actor of the early 2000s. She was a part of several Bollywood films and also shared the screen with many hit stars of the industry. However, she was seen with actor Salman Khan only in the film Kyon Ki, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan. They were also seen together in the film Baghban, but Kyon Ki was the only film there were shared the screen as lovers.

