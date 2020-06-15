Salman Khan With Zareen Khan And Sneha Ullal: Which Pair Impressed Fans?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's on-screen chemistry with his co-stars has always impressed fans. The Jai Ho actor has been paired opposite many talented actors throughout his career. Salman has worked with actors like Madhuri Dixit, Sonali Bendre, Asin, Zareen Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Sneha Ullal, to name a few. While many moviegoers loved his chemistry with Sneha Ullal, some fans also praised his chemistry with Zareen Khan. Keep reading about their films and their box-office numbers to know which on-screen pair is most loved by the audience:

ALSO READ: Salman Khan To Shoot For The Initial 'Bigg Boss 14' Promo From His Panvel Farmhouse?

Zareen Khan or Sneha Ullal: Who looks better with Salman Khan?

Salman Khan and Zareen Khan

Salman Khan starred opposite actor Zareen Khan in the film Veer. The film also featured Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Sohail Khan and Rishabh Jain in key roles. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film marked the debut of Zareen Khan. The film received mix reviews from the audiences and had an average performance at the box office. However, the songs of the movie that were picturised on the lead actors were much appreciated by fans. As per reports, the film was made on a budget of ₹35 crores and made an estimated collection of ₹193 crores at the box office.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Salman Khan Mourns Death Of 'Chhichhore' Star

Salman Khan and Sneha Ullal

The 2005 movie Lucky: No Time For Love featured Salman Khan and Sneha Ullal in leading roles. The film depicted the story of two lovers in war-torn Russia. The film was written and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. This flick was reportedly made on a budget of ₹650 million and grossed to only ₹720 million across India. Box Office India declared the film as a semi-hit. The film was also released in Russia, and there it grossed an estimated ₹700 million and was also declared a hit. Reportedly, the film also topped the Chennai box office on its opening weekend. Sneha made her debut with this film. Her actual debut film was supposed to be Aryan: Unbreakable, a sports drama, opposite Sohail Khan but it got delayed due to unknown issues and released in the year 2006.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan-Jacqueline Fernandez Or Salman Khan- Kareena Kapoor Khan: What Pair Is Better?

ALSO READ: Salman Khan With Jacqueline Fernandez Or Saiee Manjrekar: Which Pair Impressed Fans?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.