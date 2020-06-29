Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Work With Legendary Actors Like Sridevi & Others

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has undoubtedly won the hearts of the critics and the audience with his magnificent on-screen performances. From working in small budget films to sharing the screen space with legendary actors like Sridevi and Irrfan Khan, among many others, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has often proved his acting skills. Here is a list of the works of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in which he joined hands with veteran actors and bagged honours for his performance with them.

READ | Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Movies Where He Played Supporting Character That Won Him Awards

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's work with legendary actors

Nawazuddin's work in Mom with Sridevi

Late actor Sridevi's last full-length featured film, Mom, was critically acclaimed and did a decent business at the BO. Sridevi was seen portraying the lead while Nawazuddin Siddiqui was playing a supporting character of a detective. From his on-screen appearance to dialogue delivery, Nawaz managed to attract the attention of the audience. Reportedly, he bagged several awards at numerous awards functions under the Best Supporting Actor category.

READ | 'Disheartening': Nawazuddin Siddiqui Mourns Death Of 'good Friend' Sushant Singh Rajput

Nawazuddin's work with Irrfan Khan

The Lunchbox, one of the finest performances of Irrfan Khan also featured Nawazuddin in a pivotal role. In the Ritesh Batra directorial was a BO success. In the film, Nawaz was seen playing the character of Irrfan Khan's assistant. The conversation between the duo's characters in the film was regular yet hard-hitting. Nawaz was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor at almost all the award functions and won a few as well, including an international award. Nawazuddin Siddiqui also won the Best Supporting Actor award for the movie at the Filmfare Awards.

READ | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Movies Where He Played A Nameless Character; See List

Nawazuddin's work with Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's performance has always managed to impress the audience. Her 2012's release Kahaani not only received praise for her performance but Nawaz's portrayal in the supporting character also left a lasting impression. The crime-thriller also featured Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial was nominated and won the awards for various categories such as Best Actor, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Editing. Reportedly, the Sacred Games actor received a Special Jury award at 60th National Film Awards.

READ | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals 'farming Is In His DNA'; Shares Post From His Home-town In UP

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movies

Apart from the above films, he has also bagged awards for his performance in Varun Dhawan's Badlapur, and Aamir Khan's Talaash. His work in the Rahul Dholakia directorial, Raees, also managed to drag the attention of the critics. Apart from his film projects, Nawaz's web-series, Sacred Games and McMafia have also given him recognition.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.