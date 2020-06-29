Shraddha Kapoor's Workout Song That You Can Listen To While Burning Calories

While working out, music is the best way to find your rhythm or help you find your pace. Especially when it comes to a cardio workout, it is essential to listen to some high-intensity songs that will keep you motivated throughout the session. Actor Shraddha Kapoor is a skilled dancer, who has featured in various music albums as well as songs. Here are some of her top dance numbers that you could add to your workout playlist.

Shraddha Kapoor's top songs to add to your workout playlist

Psycho Saiyaan

With over 325 M views, the song Psycho Saiyaan features Shraddha Kapoor along with actor Prabhas. The song is perfect to listen to when you warm up before a good workout session. The song is from the film Saaho, which also starred the two actors. Saaho was one of the most expensive movies ever made, in India.

Dus Bahane

The second on the list of Shraddha Kapoor's songs to add to your workout playlist is the song Dus Bahane 2.0. The song featuring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor is from their film Baaghi 3. The song is a remake of the original song Dus Bahane from the film Dus.

Also Read; Sushant Singh Case: 'Dil Bechara' Co-star Sanjana Sanghi To Record Statement On Monday

Milegi Milegi

The song Milegi Milegi is from the film Stree, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The music video of this song has over 175 M views on YouTube. It is one of the best Shraddha Kapoor songs that you could listen to while you work out and burn those calories.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Shahid Kapoor's Songs To Add To Your Workout Playlist

Hard Hard Video

Another Shraddha Kapoor songs you could listen to while you sweat it out is Hard Hard. The high-intensity song is from the film Batti Gul Meter Chalu featuring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The underrated song has over 25M views on YouTube, sung by artists Mika Singh, Sachet Tandon and Prakriti Kakar.

Also Read: International Panic Day 2020: What Is The History, Significance, Celebration Of The Day?

Bhankas

The song Bhankas is another popular song from the film Baaghi 3. This song features Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh. The song Bhankas also has some great hook steps that will help you out in your gym workout session.

Also Read: Home Items That Can Be Used As Weights While Working Out At Home

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.