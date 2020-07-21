Salman Khan Completes "Rice Plantation" At His Panvel Farmhouse; WATCH

Salman Khan has been quite active on social media. The actor seems to have taken a keen interest in farming amidst this lockdown. He has shared a number of posts on his Instagram in which he has been seen farming. Now in the recent one, he is seen doing rice plantation. Read to know more.

Salman Khan does rice plantation

Salman Khan recently shared a video in which he is seen at his farmhouse doing rice plantation. The video starts with the actor catching crops passed to him and then he plants it. There are several other people who are doing the same. The video appears to have clips from different days. One day, Salman is seen washing off the mud with river water, and the next day he is seen cleaning it with pump water. There is also a glimpse of the land where Salman and others planted the crops. He captioned the video, “Rice plantation done . .” [sic]. The video has combined clips of what he has been doing from the past few days. Take a look at the video below.

Salman Khan has 34 million followers on Instagram. Soon after sharing the video, it grabbed much attention from his fans. Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan praised the host of the show. Fans showered their love for their favourite superstar by applauding his work. The video has garnered more than 1 million views in less than 10 hours with 29k+ comments.

Salman Khan’s farming posts

Salman Khan has shown keen interest in farming over the past week. He first shared a picture with crops in his hand standing in a field. Then he shared a picture in which he is seen dripped with mud and conveyed his respect to all the farmers. Yesterday, Salman shared a video of him driving a tractor and getting the land ready for farming. Check out his previous posts.

Salman Khan has been spending time at his Panvel farmhouse for around four months since the COVID-19 lockdown began. He is seen utilizing his time there quite effectively. The actor started a YouTube channel and made a number of songs. Apart from singing, he has even directed and penned down a few of them. Salman was also seen painting, which is one of his hobbies. He launched his own brand of sanitiser named FRSH. The Dabangg star even provided support to people in need in this crisis situation as he has supplied ration, distributed food through his Being Haangryy van and helped others financially through his Being Human Foundation.

