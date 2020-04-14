Salman Khan Feared 'Tere Naam' Could Send A Wrong Message, Reveals Director Satish Kaushik

Salman Khan starrer 'Tere Naam' is one of the biggest blockbusters of all times. Recently, filmmaker and actor Satish Kaushik revealed that Salman Khan was not happy with the idea of displaying stalking in the film. Satish recalled the time when they were shooting the movie and revealed that Salman knew the audience would love the film. At the same time, he feared that its messaging was wrong. Read more about Salman Khan’s Tere Naam.

Satish Kaushik on Salman Khan's Tere Naam

Satish Kaushik spoke to a news publishing house and revealed that Salman Khan pointed out that Tere Naam’s Radhe isn’t the kind of character they should show to the youth. He believed that the film might have a negative influence on the youth. Satish said that Salman has always been very conscious with what he shows to his fans on screen. Satish also compared Tere Naam to Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. The movie starring Shahid Kapoor had also gotten massive backlash for romanticising violence in a relationship and promoting misogyny.

Satish elaborated on the same context and said that all filmmakers must ensure that negative characters or characters with shades of grey are not shown as the alpha male in the end. He also said that he did not forget to follow that in Tere Naam as Salman’s character ended up in an asylum. He thinks that all kinds of characters, positive, negative and those with grey shades should be shown in cinema, but it’s extremely important to not show negative or grey personalities winning in the end.

