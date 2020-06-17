When Salman Khan Shared His Experience Of Working With Prabhu Deva; Details Inside

Prabhu Deva and Salman Khan have collaborated for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Previously, the director-actor duo came together for the third instalment of the Dabangg film series. Before filming Dabangg 3, Salman Khan was seen praising Parbhu Deva in an interview with an entertainment portal.

During the interview, Salman Khan was asked about his experience working with Prabhu Deva who is one of the famous choreographers and directors of the Bollywood film industry. The actor was seen saying that he has worked with him since the time he was an assistant director to his father Sundaram Master. Salman Khan added that he was working with Sundaram Master during Majhdhar when Prabhu Dev and his brother were assisting his father.

Salman Khan further said that he has earlier worked with him in Chandra Mukhi too. Years later, the choreographer directed his blockbuster movie Wanted and soon he would be directing Dabangg 3. When asked if Prabhu Deva is a delightful person to work with, Salman Khan agreed to it saying yes but he gets mad at him. According to Salman Khan, whenever Prabhu Deva shows him a step, he thinks that he is exactly performing it like him.

However, in reality, Prabhu Deva always tries to correct him making him understand that he isn’t doing it properly. Salman Khan further said when he tries to get out of it, Prabhu Deva always asks him to watch him and learn again. However, after several retakes when there is no change, he drops the idea and continues with what Salman is doing. While concluding the interview, the actor also revealed that he has worked with Parbhu’s brother too and according to him both of them are very good at what they do and it is amazing to work with them.

Professional front

After Dabangg 3, Prabhu Deva is directing Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hood and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles, the film is a remake of the South Korean film Veteran. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was slated to release on May 22, 2020. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the release date of the film has been postponed.

