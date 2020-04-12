Salman Khan Shows How Maine Pyaar Kiya's Kiss Scene Would Play Amid Coronavirus; WATCH

Salman Khan on Sunday took to his Twitter handle to wish everyone on Easter with a hilarious video of his iconic kiss scene from 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'. The video showed how the scene would play amid ongoing pandemic Coronavirus.

The video begins with the original scene where Salman's lover leaves a lipstick mark on the glass wall and he kisses the same. But cut to the same scene if played during COVID-19 scare, Salman uses a sanitiser to wipe away the lipstick mark instead of kissing it. With over 7,000 retweets and over 42,000 likes, Salman's hilarious video was loved by all.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan conveys 'wholehearted gratitude' to COVID warriors, appeals for safety; Watch

If MPK releases now...

Happy Easter

Stay focused and stay strong! pic.twitter.com/c4wrrMD0qA — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 12, 2020

😂😂😂👏👏👏👌👌👌 — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) April 12, 2020

Today’s internet winner award goes to Salman khan... I thought for a moment you will break the glass.. but ending twist was outstanding 😂😂😂 — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) April 12, 2020

Outstanding 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) April 12, 2020

Three weeks since I saw my father, coronavirus has scared us all: Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan on Monday said the coronavirus pandemic has terrified him and it has been nearly three weeks since he last met his father, writer Salim Khan. Salman, who is currently at his Panvel farmhouse, shared a video on Twitter along with his actor-brother Sohail Khan's son, Nirvan, and said they had gone to the farmhouse for a few days, but had to stay there because of the nationwide lockdown.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan was not the first choice for 'Judwaa', Find out who was originally chosen

"Hum toh darr gaye (we got scared). I have not seen my father since three weeks. We are here and he is alone at home (Galaxy Apartments) he said in the video.

ALSO READ | After 'breakfast with love' Salman shares video of horse eating grass from his head

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.