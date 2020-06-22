Could Nithya Menen As Leslie Knope Be Able To Guide The Team Of Parks & Recreation? See

Parks and Recreation is one of the funniest American television that is available for streaming on Netflix. The premise of the show is based on Leslie Knope who is a mid-level bureaucrat. She wants to help a local nurse Ann transform an abandoned construction site into a community park. However, she comes face to face red-tapism and a couple of self-centred neighbours, all of who work to see her unsuccessful in the venture. If Parks and Recreation was to be remade by the South Indian film industry, these characters would be perfect.

Leslie Knope- Nithya Menen

She is the main protagonist of the series who did not let politics dampen her optimism. She also hopes to become the President of America. Nithya Menen with her great acting skills will be perfect for this role.

Ann Perkins- Tamannaah Bhatia

She is a nurse who seeks out Leslie to turn the abandoned construction site to turn it into a recreational park. Known for being a great actor Tamannaah Bhatia would be perfect for this role.

Tom Haverford- Dhanush

He is Leslie’s subordinate who works more his sarcasm than on his actual job. Dhanush, being a good actor, seems to be perfect for this role.

Ron Swanson- Mammootty

He is the director of Parks and Recreation. Legendary actor, Mammootty is known for his powerful roles seems perfect for this role.

April Ludgate- Nayanthara

She is an intern in the place who seems highly disinterested in her work and talks in a rather monotonic voice. Nayanthara, known for her great acting skills, seems perfect to play this character.

Andy Dwyer- Prabhas

He is a very goofy and a bit dim-witted character who is also Anne’s ex-boyfriend. Being a good actor, Prabhas seems to be perfect for this role.

Ben Wyatt- Dulquer Salman

He is one of the brilliant employees of the organisation although a bit socially awkward. He is trying to redeem himself from his past failure as a mayor in his youth. Dulquer Salman seems to be perfect for this role being known for his acting skills.

Donna Meagle- Anushka Shetty

She is seeming to come off as a hedonist character who leads a mysterious life. Anushka Shetty would be perfect for this role known for being a good actor.

