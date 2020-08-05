Salman Khan's Song 'Jalwa' Turned Out To Be Too Fun For Him To Shoot; Watch Making

Salman Khan starred in the film Wanted, directed by Prabhu Deva. The film also starred actors Ayesha Takia, Prakash Raj and Vinod Khanna in key roles. Salman Khan’s introductory song Jalwa had become popular back then, mostly because of the actor’s dance moves and catchy tunes. Actors Anil Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Govinda made special appearances in the song. Here’s how the entire song was put together by the team.

Making of Salman Khan’s song Jalwa

Jalwa was the first-ever song from the film Wanted. Somehow, it was also the introductory song of Salman Khan’s character in the film. Speaking about the song, PrabhuDeva mentioned that the song he choreographed had a few difficult steps. One of his assistants came up to him asking if actor Salman Khan would be able to do the steps. Prabhudeva ensured that the latter will do the steps and a few hours later when Prabhu Deva went on to check, he was delighted that Salman Khan was enjoying the steps.

Salman Khan shared his experience while shooting for the song. He mentioned that Prabhu deva did an excellent job in choreographing the song like he always does. He also said that he knew the dance steps would be difficult, but he somehow managed to do it.

The making of Jalwa also included some footages of how the actors rehearsed their steps for the song. The music of Jalwa was composed by Sajid-Wajid. They revealed that for the song, they hired a popular drummer called Archie Pena. They added that they enjoyed working with him because he saw the song with a different angle and gave it a twist, making it more catchy and energetic.

About the film Wanted

The film Wanted, followed the story of a sharpshooter who is in radar by gangsters, who want him dead because he knows their secrets. On the other hand, the police try to protect him in all ways. In between all, the actor’s girlfriend wants him to mend ways and make things better. While Salman Khan played the lead in the film, Ayesha Takia played the role of his love life in the film.

