Salman Khan's Songs From 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Are Remembered For His Iconic Steps

Salman Khan featured in David Dhawan's romantic-comedy film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi along with actors Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar. The film is about two heroes who fall in love with the same girl. Actors Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan were seen as the two heroes who fall in love with Priyanka Chopra and try their level best to win her heart.

The film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi was a commercially successful film and fans loved the trio. Quite a few songs from the film became popular and fans play it on loop even today.

Memorable songs from Salman Khan's film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Featuring Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar, the title song of the movie Mujhse Shaadi Karogi is one of the most popular songs of the film. Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan try hard to win the heart of Priyanka Chopra in the film and their banter in the music video is a delight to watch.

Jeene Ke hai Chaar Din

Another popular song from the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi is the song Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din. The popular song features Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Salman Khan's iconic towel dance had become quite popular from the song Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din. This song was entirely shot in Goa and it was a delightful watch for fans who saw their favourite stars in such vibrant colours.

Laal Dupatta

The song Laal Dupatta starring Priyanka Chopra was another popular romantic song from the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The song also featured actors Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. This romantic song was one of the most loved songs from the movie. Moreover, actor Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in her red traditional outfit as she romanced with the two heroes.

Aaja Soniye

Another memorable song from the movie Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is the song Aaja Soniye. This song features Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Both the actors were seen in black outfits in the song. Aaja Soniye is a party song that is still remembered for Salman Khan's iconic steps and look in the film.

