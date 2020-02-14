Salman Khan Shares Glimpses Of His Family Life; See Pictures

Ever since his debut film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, Salman Khan is a big name in the industry. However, the superstar remains rooted and is a family man, in spite of all his achievements. According to reports, the megastar has a close-knit family. He often showers love to them through Instagram posts or grand gestures.

Salman Khan seldom shares pictures and families on his IG, but whenever he does, it is filled with either fun or emotional elements.

He is close to his mothers --- Sushila Charak and Helen, whom he adores. He shares pictures with them often. This following video is proof that the Dabbang actor loves spending time with his family.

Salman Khan shared a throwback picture with his father recently. He never fails to wish his father on Father’s Day and also puts heart whelming captions to these photos. Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan is all smiles in these pictures.

Salman Khan’s love for his family members is evident in the videos he shares. He takes time to have fun with his nephews. In the following video, he is seen having some quality time with Ahil and Yohan.

Here are some more photos of Salman Khan's family as shared by him:

