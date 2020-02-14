Salman Khan's 'Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din' & Other Songs That Have Numbers In Lyrics

Songs are one of the most important features of a Bollywood film. You might or might not remember the dialogues and scenes from a film but it is the songs that ultimately stay with many. Some songs with quirky and catchy lyrics are difficult to forget and such are the songs with a number in their lyrics.

From Salman Khan’s popular song, 'Jeene ke hai chaar din' to Abhishek Bachchan's 'Dus Bahane', here are the popular Bollywood songs with numbers in their lyrics. Read ahead to know.

Bollywood's popular songs that have numbers in lyrics

Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din

Apart from the storyline and the performances of the actors Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, the songs of the movie, Mujhse Shadi Karogi were extremely popular and are loved even today. This song featured Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra and topped the music charts at that time. Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din is still one of the coolest songs we have in Bollywood. The song was also known for its hook-steps and catchy lyrics.

Dus Bahane

The song, Dus Bahane is from the movie Dus. It featured Abhishek Bachchan and Zayed Khan, and was reportedly one of the most played songs of the time, because of its catchy lyrics and hip music. The reprised version of the song had also been composed by the original composers, Vishal and Shekhar. The song had been receiving mixed responses from the audience and critics.

Ek Do Teen

The song, Ek Do Teen is from the movie Tezaab. It is featuring Madhuri Dixit Nene and is undoubtedly one of the most loved and popular songs in Bollywood till date. Even today, the dance number is played on various occasions. Apart from Madhuri’s attire, looks, and hook-steps, the catchy lyrics of the song is what makes it stand apart.

Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12

David Dhawan’s Judwaa, starring Salman Khan in the lead role is still one of the most loved movies from the 90s. Apart from the quirky plot of the film, it is the peppy songs with quirky lyrics that got us all hooked on to it. Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12 is a song that is still considered to be one of the cult songs in Bollywood.

