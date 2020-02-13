When Braun Strowman Met Salman Khan And Other Bollywood Stars On 'Dus Ka Dum'

WWE superstar Braun Strowman is considered to be ‘The Monster Among Men’ for his gigantic physique and fierce wrestling skills. However, the WWE Superstar has a softer side to him. He proved it by making a friendly appearance on an Indian television show titled Dus Ka Dum. It was a great moment for Indian fans as Bollywood superstars like Salman Khan, Diana Penty and Sonakshi Sinha were also on the stage when Braun Strowman received his grand welcome.

WWE: When Braun Strowman met Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actor Salman Khan gave us one of the biggest surprises of Indian television by inviting WWE superstar Braun Strowman on his show Dus Ka Dum. There were several play cards that showcased Braun Strowman’s photo and ‘The Monster Among Men’ was thrilled to experience such a warm welcome.

During his screen time, Barun Strowman revealed that his diet plan includes a lot of meat and he consumes 8,000-10,000 calories every day. No wonder, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha was shocked after hearing Strowman’s diet plan. Braun Strowman has a massive physique and the WWE Superstar did not hesitate to flaunt his bodybuilding skills in front of a massive audience. It was clearly a memorable night for Indian fans as Braun Strowman, Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty did everything they could to entertain the audiences.

WWE: Braun Strowman with Varun Dhawan

Apart from Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, Bollywood superstar Varun Dhawan has also met Braun Strowman during WWE’s visit to India. The Indian actor posed for a picture with Braun Strowman and posted it on Instagram. Take a look.

(Image courtesy: YouTube of Entertainment TV)