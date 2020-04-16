Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' & Other Bollywood Films That Had Righteous Cops

There are different version of cops that are shown in Bollywood movies. From upright officers to corrupt cops in Special 26 (2013) to Salman Khan’s version of Robinhood cop in Dabangg (2010), the audience has seen many variations. Here is a list of films in Bollywood that had righteous cops.

Righteous cop films in Bollywood

Article 15

Ayushmann Khurrana played Additional SP Ayan Ranjan, an IPS officer in Article 15. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, it is a crime drama film released in 2019. The movie deals with Article 15 of the Constitution of India, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. Article 15 was critically acclaimed and did a decent business at the Box Office.

Singham

Among the most remarkable cop in recent time is Ajay Devgn as Inspector Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty’s Singham (2011). An honest officer faces a gangster who controls a town and takes charge to bring him down. Ajay reprised the role in Singham Returns (2014) and in a cameo in Simmba (2018).

Ab Tak Chhappan

Released in 2004, Ab Tak Chhappan stars Nana Patekar as Inspector Sadhu Agashe. An honest encounter specialist's life begins to change with the arrival of a new police commissioner who has ties with a local don. The movie had no songs and was premièred at the New York Asian Film Festival. A sequel Ab Tak Chhappan 2 was released in 2015.

Khakee

Khakee has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Tushar Kapoor as police officers with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn as the villain. A team of police force escorts an alleged terrorist from Chandigarh to Mumbai. However, their trip turns into a deadly survival when an ex-cop tries to stop them to reach Mumbai. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, it a 2004 released neo-noir action thriller film.

Mardaani

Rani Mukerji as Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani appears as one of the few main lead female cops. The movie was applauded by the audiences and was a Box Office success. A sequel, Mardaani 2 was released in 2019, which too was a hit at the box office. Rani was praised for his performances in both movies.

There are several other cop films that have righteous officer. This includes Force (2011) starring John Abraham, Indian (2001) starring Sunny Doel, Sarfarosh (1999) starring Aamir Khan and more. The 2004 film, Aan: Men at Work has an ensemble cast and shows different shades of cops.

