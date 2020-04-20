Here Are Some Interesting Facts About Salman Khan’s Movie 'Tere Naam'; Read More About It

Helmed by Satish Kaushik, Tere Naam, was a romantic drama film which received many awards and accolades. Starring Salman Khan and debutante Bhumika Chawla, Tere Naam was a hit at the box office and a career-changing film for Salman Khan. This film was penned by Bala and Jainendra Jain. Here are some unknown facts about Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam-

Tere Naam was based on a real-life incident of writer Bala’s friend. This 2003 romantic movie is a remake of the 1999 Tamil language film Sethu. Sethu has also been remade in the Kannada language as Huchcha, Telugu as Seshu and Hindi as Tere Naam. All the remakes of this film were received appreciated well by the audience.

The advance booking for the film Tere Naam was the best ever in five years for any Salman Khan starrer.

Tere Naam was Salman Khan's first major hit after the film, Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999). Most of his releases between 2000 to 2002 were unimpressive and had average box collections.

Salman Khan's performance in the film, Tere Naam was considered as his career-best then. Salman Khan was also nominated for several awards for his impressive role in the film.

As most of us know, Daisy Shah was launched by Salman Khan in his film Jai Ho in the year 2014. Interestingly, she was a background dancer in the film behind Salman Khan in the songs O Jaana and Lagan Lagi from the film.

Ajay Devgn was considered for the role of Radhe after Sanjay Kapoor left the film. But eventually, the role went to Salman Khan on director Satish Kaushik's persistence.

Tere Naam shows Salman Khan in a bald look. Reportedly, Salman Khan had truly shaved his head for hair transplant in 2002 which quite attracted his fans. And plus his character also in the film needed a bald look.

