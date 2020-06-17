Salman Khan Starrer 'Baghban', 'Baabul' & Other Movies That Pay Tribute To Parents

Over the years, many Bollywood movies have showcased parental bonds and relationships and how they shape a family. Bollywood has honoured such relationships in their movies. From Baghban to Waqt, here is a list of films that pays tribute to parents.

Baghban

Baghban is a 2003 drama movie helmed by Ravi Chopra. Featuring Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles, Salman Khan is seen in a supporting role. Baghban meaning ‘Gardener’ revolves around the life of an elderly couple who wish their children will take care of them in their old age. However, they treat them as a burden. Baghban reveals the struggle of the elderly couple and how they regain their dignity.

Waqt: The Race Against Time

Waqt: The Race Against Time is a 2005 comedy-drama movie directed & bankrolled by Vipul Amrutal Shah. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles, Waqt: The Race Against Time is based on a Gujarati play by Aatish Kapadia. Waqt: The Race Against Time essays the story of a rich businessman and his spoilt son. The father unexpectedly becomes very strict to teach his son life lessons before it is too late.

Baabul

Baabul is a 2006 drama movie helmed by Ravi Chopra. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, John Abraham, Hema Malini and Rani Mukerji in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a man who tries to bring happiness back into his daughter-in-law’s life after the death of his son. The movie was highly acclaimed for the bond that was shown between Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Mother India

Mother India is a 1957 epic drama movie helmed by Mehboob Khan. Starring Nargis, Sunil Dutt and Rajendra Kumar, the plot of the movie revolves around the life of a poverty-stricken woman who raises her sons in the absence of her husband. The film unveils no matter what the struggles, she always sticks to her own moral code.

Paa

Paa is a 2009 comedy-drama movie helmed by R. Balki. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan, the film is inspired by the 1996 Hollywood film Jack. The story of Paa is based on the relationship of a boy with a rare genetic condition that causes him age faster and his parents.

