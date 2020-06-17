Katrina Kaif And Salman Khan Starrer Tiger Zinda Hai's Making And Bloopers; WATCH

Katrina Kaif made her debut in Boom (2005) at the age of 20 years. Since then, Katrina has worked for several big banner movies and some of the best directors in the industry. She has also worked opposite all A-list actors and has enjoyed fame and stardom for quite long. In 2017, Katrina Kaif played the lead character in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai, alongside Salman Khan. The plot of the film revolves around a group of Indian and Pakistani nurses, who are held captive as hostage in Iraq by a terrorist organization, a secret agent is drawn out of hiding to rescue them. The movie did great at the box-office and made its way to the ₹100 crores club. Here's how the blockbuster movie was made and shot while having fun on-sets. Read ahead to know more-

Tiger Zinda Hai making and bloopers

Tiger Zinda Hai is a 2017 Indian Hindi-language action-thriller movie written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar from a story by himself and Neelesh Misra. A sequel to the 2012 movie Ek Tha Tiger, it is the second instalment in the Tiger franchise and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Upon release, Tiger Zinda Hai received generally positive reviews, with praise for its action and Salman Khan's performance. The movie has grossed over ₹565.1 crores, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian movies of all time. It was the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2017.

It is the first movie in which Katrina Kaif is seen to be doing such hard-core action. Katrina worked very hard towards getting her moves right. She also mentioned in the video that, director Ali Abbas Zafar wanted the action scenes and fight sequences to look real and not overly unbelievable. Katrina Kaif is already a fitness freak and she loved to train as much as possible for the action scenes. She also revealed in this video that the trainers for the movie were great and she was fortunate enough to have a great team like them. Katrina Kaif revealed that the one thing she had to work extra hard for is kick-boxing because she is not very good with that. However, the director of the movie mentioned that Katrina Kaif has done a fabulous job in the movie, be it action or drama.

Out of all the places the movie was shot in, the entire crew had the best time shooting in Morocco. Katrina Kaif revealed that she fell in love with the city as it is the windiest city she has ever been to and the people in that city are also very nice and warm. People in Morocco went gaga about Salman Khan being in their city and gathered up at every location that the team was shooting the movie in. In the video, it can be seen that people in Morocco love Salman Khan.

