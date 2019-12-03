Dabangg 3 Song To Launch Sajid's Daughter; Here's The Unique Story Of How She Got The Part

Salman Khan is known for using his label and his movies to launch new talent in Bollywood. The actor's upcoming movie is also introducing new talents in the industry. Dabangg 3 will have a song sung by debutant Muskaan.

How Muskaan was selected

Muskaan will be the voice of Saee Manjrekar in the new song of Dabangg 3, Awara. Muskaan is the daughter of music director Sajid. The director shared about how it became possible for Muskaan to get this part.

Sajid, in an interview with a leading daily, shared that Salman Khan had actually asked for many friends' daughters who were pursuing music. The actor wanted them to test for the part. Sajid also added that he wasn't planning to let Muskaan also test since Salman was already looking for people. Sajid then revealed that one of his associates was visiting Salman at his place. The associate happened to have a recorded cover song sung by Muskaan, which he played.

Sajid talked about how the Dabangg actor heard the song while in the washroom. He came out and enquired about it. The actor asked for the song to be played again. When he learned that it was Muskaan singing, he told Sajid to tell Muskaan that she is welcome to the Dabangg family.

The movie Dabangg 3 will also be launching Saee Manjrekar, daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar. The actor will be playing the role of Khushi. The movie will be dwelling into Chulbul Pandey's past, in which Khushi plays a key role.

