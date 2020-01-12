Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Diwali' Might See THIS Actress Playing A Lead Role

Leaving fans and netizens extremely surprised, Salman Khan announced his early Diwali bonanza for the audience. While it's common knowledge that the actor's Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai is due on Eid 2020. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Khan announced his 2021 project, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Helmed by Farhad Samji, excited fans welcomed the news with open arms creating ripples on the internet.

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ....

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...



EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

Kriti Sanon to play the lead role?

And in what seems to be the latest update to the upcoming project, reports suggest that Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the lead role alongside Khan. Makers believe that the fresh pairing may attract a lot of viewers to the theatres, thus making their experimental outing a hit.

Apart from fans and critics, actors also seem to be taken by Salman Khan's 2021 film announcement. Just minutes after Khan's announcement, Akshay Kumar giving a sequel suggestion to the actor's project extended congratulations to the entire cast and exclaimed saying that the next part should be named, 'Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Christmas'

Congratulations to my dear friends, Sajid Nadiadwala, @BeingSalmanKhan and @farhad_samji on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Wishing you guys all the love and luck.



Have a name suggestion as well for the sequel... Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas😜 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 10, 2020

Twitterati also had a lot of fun with the eccentric title. One fan referred to Khan's famous dialogue from Kick and wrote, “Mai dil me aata hu samjh me nhi.” Another fan commented on Salman Khan's habit of releasing films every year on Eid and wrote, "Bhai Ki Khud Ki Biopic?" Meanwhile, another wrote, “Ye title hai ya release date.”

It was long rumoured that Salman Khan will feature in yet another Nadiadwala productions film after Kick in 2014. Though the makers of the film had announced that a sequel for Kick is on its way soon, they have now surprised fans with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as no details about the film getting greenlit was previously revealed.

