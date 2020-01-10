The Debate
The Debate
Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' Invokes Funny Fan Reactions; Check Tweets

Bollywood News

Salman Khan tweeted on his twitter account about his upcoming movie, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. After the announcement, this is what his fans reacted. Find out.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
salman khan

Salman Khan recently announced his upcoming project, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with the director Farhad Samji. The actor took over his social media to tweet about his film. The story of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Furthermore, Salman Khan also tweeted that the movie will release in the year 2021. After the announcement of Salman's new movie, fans tweeted some hilarious tweets about the forthcoming movie. Here are the reactions of fans on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Fan reactions

Image Courtesy: Salman Khan's Instagram

 

 

Published:
