Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' Invokes Funny Fan Reactions; Check Tweets

Salman Khan recently announced his upcoming project, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with the director Farhad Samji. The actor took over his social media to tweet about his film. The story of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Furthermore, Salman Khan also tweeted that the movie will release in the year 2021. After the announcement of Salman's new movie, fans tweeted some hilarious tweets about the forthcoming movie. Here are the reactions of fans on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ....

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...



EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

Fan reactions

seriously? you can choose better title with Eid and Diwali... this title feels like copied from kabhi khushi kabhi gam https://t.co/FfLJCsciV8 — Elpis 🇮🇳 (@YashiHere) January 10, 2020

#KabhiEidKabhiDiwali



Kabhi Eid - Katrina



Kabhi Diwali - Aishwarya



Thank God Jacqueline was spared



Else the name of the movie would have been a new world record 😜#KabhiEidKabhiDiwali KabhiChristmas 🤣#SalmanKhan — Guess Who (@GuessWhoForever) January 10, 2020

I think Its Kick 2 by farhad samji produced by Sajid Nadiadwala,Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali he said just in a humorous way so get ready for EID bonanza in the form of KICK 2#Kick2OnEid2021 — tanveer Muneer (@Being_tanveer3) January 10, 2020

Title sach mein Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali? 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ZQvbbXNK2V — 𝕭𝖆𝖓𝖏𝖆𝖆𝖗𝖆 (@being_tiger_) January 10, 2020

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Kya creative title hai 👌



Hats off to @farhad_samji sir — . (@Khiladi_jr) January 10, 2020

Honestly at the moment i am not excited about this new film Kbhi eid kabhi diwali of salman. I mean kounse genre ka mov h yeh 🙏🙏🙏🥴🥴🥴 — Ayush Pandey (@ayushpandey49) January 10, 2020

@BeingSalmanKhan

Congrats for your new project. Hoping for the best. As you always became an ambassador of communal harmony, KABHI EID, KABHI DIWALI will give a fruitful massage to Indian society.

BEST OF LUCK... — Virendra Srivastava (@Virendr13479095) January 10, 2020

