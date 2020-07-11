Salman Khan Starrer Radhe's Action Sequences To Be Shot In Mumbai?

With over 100 days since all film shoots came to a halt in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, several television shows and films have resumed work. Salman Khan’s most-awaited film Radhe—Your Most Wanted Bhai which was scheduled to release on May 22, eventually has been pushed. The makers have been reportedly brainstorming on how to wrap up the remaining portions as soon as possible. According to the reports, the source of a leading publication informed that an action sequence and a song for the action thriller are still left to be canned which will be shot in Mumbai.

Salman Khan to finish last leg of Radhe shooting in Mumbai

Reportedly, the source of the publication informed that before the lockdown, the makers had decided to head to Azerbaijan to film the song on Salman and his leading lady Disha Patani. But currently with the news new travel restrictions, as per the source, flying abroad for the shoot is ruled out. So in this case, the source reportedly revealed that the makers and the entire team of the film are contemplating shooting it against a green screen with visual effects making it appear like it’s been shot abroad. Apart from this, the source also said that there are 10-12 days of work left on the film all the action sequences will be shot in a Mumbai studio. Adding, the source also made a revelation that the first look of the film could be out by August-end.

Read: Subramanian Swamy Demands ED, CBI Probe Into Assets Of Salman Khan, Aamir Khan

Read: Salman Khan Goes For A Trip At His Panvel Farmhouse, Shera Shares Pictures; Watch

Meanwhile, the makers are chalking out a viable release plan for the flick. With theatres being shut down, the entertainment industry has their fingers crossed hoping that it will open soon. Talking about the same, the source said that if the cinemas open by October-November and draw an audience, then Radhe could arrive during Diwali, carrying forward with the trend of Salman Khan films releasing on festivals. Meanwhile, the Akshay Kumar starrer cop drama, Sooryavanshi, has already announced a Diwali release while Ranveer Singh’s sports drama, ’83, has booked a date with Christmas.

Sometime back, a media report, published by a leading news portal, gave an insight into the shooting developments of Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. According to the report, Salman Khan and the makers have sought permission to book a floor of Mehboob Studios in Bandra from August. The report also stated that the team of Radhe is reworking on the pending portions, including a song, so that they can be shot with a minimal crew.

(Image credit: Salman Khan/ Instagram)

Read: Can Salman Khan As Smolder Win Against Jurgen In Jumanji: The Next Level's Hindi Remake?

Read: This Day That Year July 10: Salman Khan Shared Video With Dance Master & More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.