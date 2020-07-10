This Day That Year July 10: Salman Khan Shared Video With Dance Master & More

The Coronavirus pandemic has also brought a halt to all the fun events that were taking place in Bollywood. Thus, we have made a compilation of all the numerous events that took place in Bollywood on this day, last year. From Salman Khan sharing a fun video with dance master Prabhudeva, to Priyanka Chopra sharing that she hates dentist appointments, here's everything that happened on this day that year.

This day that year July 10

Salman Khan shares a fun video with Prabudeva

In 2019, Salman Khan shared this fun video on his Instagram account. In the video, Salman Khan was seen dancing along with Kiccha Sudeepa, Sajid Nadiadwala and Prabhudeva. Along with the video, Salman Khan shared that he was taking dance lessons from the master Prabhudeva, himself. Prabhudeva and Salman Khan worked together for the film Dabbang 3.

Hrithik Roshan to star opp Deepika Padukone in Satte Pe Satta Remake

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be sharing the screen for the first time in Farah Khan’s next film. The film is supposedly a remake of the classic film Satte Pe Satta. The original film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in the lead roles. Farah Khan has worked on the script while the actors have verbally noded to the offer. The makers have not yet finalised the lead actors for the project.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spend time in England

In 2018, Virat Kohli shared an adorable picture with Anushka Sharma on his Instagram account. The picture from their vacation went viral in no time, while their fans could not stop gushing over how they were setting major couple goals. Along with the picture, Virat Kohli shared that he spent an entire day with his beauty.

Priyanka shared a picture from her dentist appointment

In 2018, Priyanka Chopra had a dentist appointment on this day. She shared a hilarious picture on her Instagram account and also shared that she hated dental work. She added that she adores her dentist a lot and also thanked her for accommodating to the busy actor’s crazy schedules.

