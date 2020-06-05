Kapil Sharma Reveals He Would Love To Work With Sunil Grover; Calls Him 'a Fine Actor'

Kapil Sharma recently spoke about sharing screen space with comedian Sunil Grover. Kapil told a news daily that Sunil Grover and he keep meeting sometimes, and added that he met Grover recently at Gurdas Maan's wedding in Punjab, and then, at another wedding in Delhi. Kapil Sharma revealed that small issues don't lead to the end of friendships and added that Grover is a fine actor.

Furthermore, Kapil Sharma in the same interaction exclaimed that when he works with different artists, he always feels there is something to learn from them and he has learned a lot from Sunil Grover as well. He further added that if a good project comes their way, then he would love to work with Sunil. Talking more about his rapport with Sunil, Kapil Sharma revealed that they don't have to work hard when they are together.

Kapil then added that it is because they know each other very well. Sharma further revealed that he keeps thinking that since his current show is going on well, he can plan out something with Sunil Grover for a different platform. He then adds how such ideas keep coming to his mind.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover made many headlines when the latter announced that he won't be working with Kapil Sharma anymore. As per reports, the duo indulged in a fight when the team of the show was returning from Australia. Reportedly, Kapil misbehaved with Sunil and then Grover lashed out and made it quite evident that he won't be working with the Kapil.

The duo's quintessential comic timing on the shows- Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show won a million hearts. The audience always showed excitement to watch the two on-screen together. Moreover, fans in huge numbers took to their social media handles to talk about the duo's overwhelming chemistry on the stage. Reports have it that Kapil and Sunil Grover continue to remain cordial and also meet and greet each other at various events and occasions.

Kapil & Sunil's pic together at Sohail Khan's party

