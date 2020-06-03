Sunil Grover Comments On Shot-at-home Content; Shares His Experience

Actor Sunil Grover, in a recent interview with a leading news portal, discussed shot-at-home content and said that it can not become a new normal. Well known for his comic timing, the actor explained the point he was trying to make while referring to his recent shoot at home video and said that nothing can replace the collective effort of a team. In his chat, Sunil Grover also mentioned that he believes humour is the best medicine for people in difficult times.

Sunil Grover's take on shot-at-home content

Interestingly, in the interview, while discussing shot-at-home content, the 46-year-old actor explained a shooting crew involves many people like cameraman, trolley operator, lightman, director, and makeup artist among many others, who are the masters of their respective departments and said that the artists and actors are used to them.

While praising the people who have shot entertaining and engaging content at home amid the lockdown, Sunil Grover added that shot-at-home content is a good idea but cannot be compared to the collective effort of a shooting crew and team.

Talking about his latest video to raise awareness about the health hazards of smoking on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, Sunil Grover said that shooting a video all by himself at home was a challenging task for him. Calling it a 'taxing process', the Baaghi actor said that it was difficult for him to understand the right camera angle. While adding a pinch of humour, Sunil said that because of his natural beauty, he did not require makeup department.

Talking about the on-going situation, the Bharat actor said that it is important to keep an eye on the mental health of the loved ones. He also added that it’s getting difficult for many to survive this lockdown while considering that the people are not used to staying cooped inside their house. Giving suggestions on how to kill the boredom amid the lockdown, he said that it is better to spend time with good music and funny videos. In his further conversation, Grover asked everyone to be respectful towards frontline workers such as cleaners, policemen, doctors, ration providers who are out on the roads to keep others safe.

