Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Openly Supports 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' Shehnaaz Gill

Every year, Bigg Boss has a different set of contestants who are unique in their own way. And each year, there is always someone who makes it to Salman Khan's 'Favourite' list. Well, this time, the lucky person to impress Salman is none other than Punjabi Kudi, Shehnaz Gill.

It is quite evident from Salman and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz's banter that she has made a special place in Dabangg actor's heart. In fact, in the recent episode of Bigg Boss, the Dabangg actor indirectly revealed the reason for having a soft corner for Shehnaaz.

Salman showers praises on Punjab ki Katrina Kaif:

This happened when Salman entered the house and cleaned all the mess that the participants created. The mess was created because the contestants refused to help Shehnaaz in her captaincy. When all the housemates saw the Dabangg actor do all the household chores for them, they got upset and embarrassed.

On seeing Salman's kind gesture, Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, Sana expressed her gratitude towards him for supporting her, when no one from the house stood by her. Shehnaaz also opened up to Salman on the show that now everyone inside the house will support her because he has shown his support for her. To this, Salman instantly replied that he has not supported her but rather he has supported the Punjab ki Katrina Kaif.

Further in the episode, Salman showered some praises on Shehnaaz. Salman also went ahead and gave a piece of advice to Shehenaaz. He confessed that Shehnaaz is a much better player than almost all other housemates. He said that Shehnaaz should not expect same nice attitude from others like her. Well, fans are now excited to see how Salman's support to Shehnaaz changes the mindset of all the other housemates in the coming days.

