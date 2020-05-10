'Tere Bina': Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez song shot fully at farmhouse; watch teaser

Be it concerts or videos, music releases have seen an increase amid the COVID-19 lockdown. While most of these videos were shot from homes, Salman Khan has utilised the space around his farmhouse well, to shoot a video, that stands out from the other videos during the lockdown. The actor is accompanied by Jacqueline Fernandez as they got romantic in the video.

After a build-up for two days that involved media ‘interviews’ with Fan actor Waluscha De Sousa, Salman unveiled the teaser of the song Tere Bina. The song features visuals of Salman riding a horse and taking his ladylove on a bike ride. Be it goofy moments like lifting her, spending time in water to love-filled moments like showering flowers or sharing an embrace in candle light, the visuals were definitely going to be a delight for fans of the 'Kick' stars.

Interestingly, only one visual is from home, amid the ‘stay at home’ phase, when Jacqueline looks in the mirror. While ‘Tere Bina’ seems to be for Jacqueline here, Salman wished all mothers on the occasion on Mother’s Day.

Watch the video here:

Salman and Jacqueline had announced that they had worked on the song at the former’s farmhouse in Panvel, on the outskirts of Mumbai. They also said only three persons were needed including the director of photography, since Salman was the director and the singer himself. The track is composed by Ajay Bhatia, who Salman had said lived at his building in Mumbai.

The full song will be out on Tuesday. This is the second song during the phase from Salman after Pyaar Karona.

