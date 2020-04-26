Salman Khan Thanks Venky's Chicken For Delivering Eggs, Chickens To Villagers In Panvel

Salman Khan extended his gratitute for Venky's chicken for supplying 10,000 eggs and chicken to the villagers and the star in Panvel amid lockdown.

Salman Khan thanks Venky's chicken for helping amid crisis, requests for delivery again

Ever since the nationwide clampdown, people have been facing critical food shortages. Lending their hand of support, some people are supplying food to the needy amid the crisis. Thanking and extending his gratitude to Balaji Rao of Venky’s Chicken who supplied 10,000 eggs and chicken to villagers in Panvel, Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan shared a post on Twitter.

Salman Khan shares a thankful post on Twitter

The actor who is currently self-isolating in his Panvel farmhouse shared a post on the micro-blogging and thanked Balaji Rao for supplying the actor and the villagers with eggs and chicken during an emergency. The actor even requested the owner to supply the same again as they have run out the essentials along with the villagers. 

Several fans of the star showered their love and respect in the comment section for the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star who is so thoughtful and is concerned about the villagers. One of the users lauded the star for his concern towards the villagers and wrote, "Love and Respect for You Salman...You helping lots of people out there, including these villagers as well I guess...But still thanking and appreciating others..Only You can do something like this raising hands...stay SafeHeart suit...We fans love and adore u.."

Another user hailed the star for his thoughts for the needy villagers and wrote, "Love you sirji keep doing the good." A third user shared a picture of the star from his early days in Bollywood and expressed his love for the star. "Salman jaisa duniya mein Koi nahin hai love you Salman," the user wrote.

