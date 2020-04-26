Salman Khan Thanks Venky's Chicken For Delivering Eggs, Chickens To Villagers In Panvel

Ever since the nationwide clampdown, people have been facing critical food shortages. Lending their hand of support, some people are supplying food to the needy amid the crisis. Thanking and extending his gratitude to Balaji Rao of Venky’s Chicken who supplied 10,000 eggs and chicken to villagers in Panvel, Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan shared a post on Twitter.

Salman Khan shares a thankful post on Twitter

The actor who is currently self-isolating in his Panvel farmhouse shared a post on the micro-blogging and thanked Balaji Rao for supplying the actor and the villagers with eggs and chicken during an emergency. The actor even requested the owner to supply the same again as they have run out the essentials along with the villagers.

Thank u Balaji Rao of Venky’s Chicken for the 10,000 eggs and chicken not once but twice for the villagers here in Panvel. Would request kindly let us have the same again for them and for me as well as they hv run out of chicken and eggs and so hv we .... @vencobbchicken — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 25, 2020

Several fans of the star showered their love and respect in the comment section for the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star who is so thoughtful and is concerned about the villagers. One of the users lauded the star for his concern towards the villagers and wrote, "Love and Respect for You Salman...You helping lots of people out there, including these villagers as well I guess...But still thanking and appreciating others..Only You can do something like this raising hands...stay SafeHeart suit...We fans love and adore u.."

Another user hailed the star for his thoughts for the needy villagers and wrote, "Love you sirji keep doing the good." A third user shared a picture of the star from his early days in Bollywood and expressed his love for the star. "Salman jaisa duniya mein Koi nahin hai love you Salman," the user wrote.

Love and Respect for You Salman...You helping lots of people out there,including these villagers as well i guess...But still thanking and appreciating others..Only You can do smthng like this🙌...stay Safe♥️..We fans love and adore u.. — BeingHonest (@Itsss_Shivam) April 25, 2020

Salman jaisa duniya mein Koi nahin hai love you Salman pic.twitter.com/8TSh5il3NT — Emaan khan (@Emaankh80379450) April 25, 2020

Hahahha sahi hai boss woh chicken b baut khuskismat hai jise aap yaad kar rahe ho socho hamara joh hum aapko yaad kar rahe hai har din har waqt har min aapka gana b sun rahe hai aur gun guna rahe hai PYAAR KARONA Aitbaar karo karo ki hum aapse sach mai milna chahte hai please rep — Gayatri Phulwani (@GayatriPhulwani) April 25, 2020

Bhai from the time I am shifted to Panvel bahut chakar kata farmhouse ka ek jalak dhekna ajj app ho but aa nai sakta as you say stay home stay safe fight covid19 I think my dream will never come true to meet you or see. love and respect bhai.#RamadanMubarak — Nagraj Pasarthi (@NPasarthi) April 25, 2020

