Salman Khan Wanted 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' Ending To Be Different; Read More Facts

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam features Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the leading roles. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this romantic drama flick’s theme is based on Rashtriyashayar Jhaverchand Meghani’s play Shetal Ne Kathe. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam revolves around the life of a young woman, Nandini.

Salman khan’s film was well-received by the critics and the audience alike. Moreover, it received numerous awards and accolades for the Best Film, Best Director and The Best Actress categories, among others. Here is a compilation of some of the fascinating facts about Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is known to have resulted in the real-life romance between co-stars Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Their relationship is the most talked-about love affairs in Bollywood.

Salman Khan and his stepmother Helen played mother and son in the film.

The films original title was Dil To Humne Diya Sanam.

During the screening of Raja Hindustani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan met Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She shook his hand and appreciated the filmmaker’s work in Khamoshi: The Musical. Later on, Bhansali revealed that her eyes were like fire and he had been searching for someone to play Nandini. Therefore, at that moment, he thought that she was the right choice for his film.

Salman Khan portrays Sameer, who has an unusual habit of looking at the sky and talking to his deceased father. This comes from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s childhood, as he used to do the same thing.

In Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’s first scene featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she walks across the Kutch desert barefooted. She did this scene in 35-degree weather. For the same, the filmmaker expressed gratitude, respect and appreciated the actor for doing the scene.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’s plot was considered similar to Woh 7 Din, featuring Anil Kapoor, Padmini Kohlapure and Naseeruddin Shah. In this film also, the husband tries to unite his wife with her former love interest.

The producers of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam doubted if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan could play Nandini, as she had a western face. But Bhansali gave her a traditional look by tying her hair in plaits.

Reports suggested that Salman Khan wanted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's character to reunite with him instead of Ajay. However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali declined the suggestion.

