Salman Khan Was Not The First Choice For 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke', Read More Facts

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke stars Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji in prominent roles. Helmed by Abbas-Mustan, this romantic drama flick handles the taboo related to surrogate childbirth and artificial insemination. In no time, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke emerged as a huge commercial success and became one of the highest-grossing films of 2001.

The storyline of Chori Chori Chupke Chupke is inspired from 1980 film Avan Aval Adhu and 1983’s Doosri Dulhan. Therefore, we have compiled some of the interesting facts about Salman Khan’s romantic flick that you must know. Take a look.

Here’s interesting trivia about Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke was supposed to hit the theatres in 2000. However, due to financial issues, it released in 2001.

The Central Bureau of Investigation seized prints of Chori Chori Chupke Chupke in 2001. This followed revelation about the film being funded by the Mumbai underworld. It resulted in a widely-known controversy called as The Barat Shah Case.

Before Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta worked together in Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega. It came out a few months before the release of 2001 flick.

Initially, Shah Rukh Khan was offered the lead role in Salman Khan's Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. However, he declined due to the lack of dates.

It is a rarely known fact that Rani Mukerji’s brother Raja made a special appearance in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. He was a part of the airport scene.

Abbas Mastan garnered huge applause for churning a different flick from the usual action-loaded ones. Moreover, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke is the only Bollywood film for which the filmmaker collaborated with Salman Khan.

When Salman Khan and Preity Zinta were working for Jaaneman in 2006, an old audio tape emerged in which the actor was abusing Aishwarya Rai. Khan also bad-mouthed Zinta by sharing incidents from the sets of Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. As per IMDb, this led to a tiff between the co-stars and Preity Zinta and Salman Khan, where the former refused to work with him until they clarified things.

