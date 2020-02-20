Sunil Grover Roped In For Salman Khan's 'Bulbul Marriage Hall' For THIS Reason

Salman Khan’s upcoming movie, Bulbul Marriage Hall was in the news recently. According to several media reports in the past, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Ali Fazal and Daisy Shah became a part of the cast for the movie. Recently, it was reported by an entertainment portal, that Ali Fazal is no longer a part of the movie and the popular comedian Sunil Grover has been on-board for Bulbul Marriage Hall.

Sunil Grover to be in Ali Fazal's shoes for Bulbul Marriage Hall

According to reports, Ali Fazal has been gearing up for an upcoming movie with Richa Chaddha which is scheduled to release at the same time as that of Bulbul Marriage Hall. The actor reportedly tried to adjust his dates, however, he had to step out due to the clashes of dates.

The media reports suggest that the makers soon approached comedian Sunil Grover for Ali’s role and the comedian agreed to be a part of the movie. Reportedly, Sunil Grover shares a strong bond with Salman Khan and therefore he didn’t think twice before coming on-board. This is the second time Sunil Grover is collaborating with Salman Khan after the movie Bharat.

Sunil Grover’s character in the movie is a performance-driven character and the makers were looking for someone who has an exceptional comic timing. Therefore, Sunil turned out to be a perfect fit for the same.

As per reports, Sunil would be paired alongside Daisy, while Kriti and Pulkit would be essaying the role of love birds in the movie. Reportedly, the movie revolves around a big fat Indian wedding and is set in Lucknow. The screenplay and dialogues are penned by Raaj Shandliya.

Bulbul Marriage Hall is scheduled to hit the theatres in summer 2020 or it might even release in the year-end. It is produced under the SKF banner.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai. The actor would be featured alongside Disha Patani.

