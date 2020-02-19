Salman Khan's Best Scenes From His 2017 Bollywood Movie 'Tubelight'

Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the movie Tubelight stars Salman Khan and Sohail Khan in the lead roles. The movie Tubelight is a family drama timed during the Indo-China war. The movie performed well at the Box Office. Here are some best scenes from the movie Tubelight.

Best scene from Salman Khan's movie Tubelight.

Knock knees!

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan played the role of two brothers in the movie Tubelight. The movie was based on the era during the Indo-China war. When things turn bad at the border, the army looks for young boys to join the army. One of the funniest scenes from the movie is when Salman Khan makes a joke on ‘knock knees’ while being recruited for the army.

Yaqeen Karo to Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai

In the movie Tubelight, Salman Khan is constantly reminded by Om Puri that he can do anything in life if he desires to. Salman Khan takes this motivation too seriously that he decides to move mountains. In one of the scenes, he actually poses to move the mountains but everybody starts laughing at him. Things get serious when the land he stands on actually starts shaking and everybody believes it's happening because of his powers.

Bharat Mata Ki Jai!

Salman Khan makes a new Chinese-Indian friend who happens to be a kid. Another best scene from the movie is when the two are standing atop a hill and compete with each other of who chants ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ louder. The scene was funny and quite engaging for the audience.

When Salman Khan apologises to the people of the village

Salman Khan’s character in the movie Tubelight is of a person who is mentally challenged. He fools around the village and everybody looks at him with sympathy. After he makes a new friend, he learns new things every day. In one of the scenes, one day he learns that he needs to apologise to people for harassing them when he was a kid. The funniest part of the scene is when he goes to apologise to people but ends up disappointing them.

When he finally goes to meet his brother

One of the most emotional scenes of the movie Tubelight is when Salman Khan thinks he lost his brother during the war. But the best scene is towards the end of the movie when he realises that his brother is actually alive and goes to get him home, from the border.

