'Bigg Boss' 2020: Salman Khan Will Return To Sets On THIS Day; Read

Fans will soon be able to see new episodes of Bigg Boss 2020. Mumbai Mirror reports indicate that host Salman Khan will shoot for its opening episode soon at Film City three days prior to the release date of the show. Read ahead to know exactly what date the shoot commences and more about Bigg Boss 2020 in the article below:

Bigg Boss 2020 first episode shoot day

Reports by Mumbai Mirror have indicated that Salman Khan will start shooting the first episode of Bigg Boss 2020 on October 1 at Film City (Goregoan, Mumbai). The show will air after the shoot on October 4 on Colors TV, where fans will finally be able to see who the Bigg Boss 14 contestants are. As usual, the show will be filmed before the date it is actually televised.

A source close to the show added that the show's starting episode was shot a day in advance as it helped keep the Bigg Boss 14 contestants' identity a secret. But in Bigg Boss 2020, the shoot will happen a few days before as times are 'unprecedented'. The source also added that this time the shoot will happen three days in advance, according to the portal.

Though not much is know about Bigg Boss 2020 or Bigg Boss 14 contestants, here is a list of the speculated contestants that fans might see on the show. The list has been taken from many different reports, including one by The Indian Express. Take a look at a few names:

Nia Sharma

Naina Singh

Nishant Malkani

Pavitra Punia

It was also speculated that Rasode Mai Kaun Tha rap artist Yashraj Mukhate would also be seen on the show. But at the moment nothing can be confirmed about Bigg Boss 2020 contestants. Even Radhe Maa has been rumoured to be a part of the show. Fans will officially get to know the identity of the contestants the day the show is released

Bigg Boss 14 promo

Since the news about the new season of Bigg Boss 2020 was revealed, Colors TV has been releasing many promo videos related to the show. In the most recent one, fans could see Salman Khan mentioning that people would get a break from household chores. Take a look:

The Tweet read, 'House chores se milega break kyunki ab 2020 ka scene paltega! Aa raha hai #BiggBoss, jald hi sirf #Colors par! Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @VootSelect. #BB14 @BeingSalmanKhan #DaburDantRakshak' (sic). The show has been giving subtle hints related to what fans could expect to see on the show. Fans will soon unravel the mystery on October 4.

