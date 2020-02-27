Salman Khan: Interesting Trivia About The Actor In 'Biwi No 1'

Salman Khan is known for his action roles in a number of films. Salman Khan's most popular movies include Hum Sath Sath Hain, Dabangg, Tere Naam, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick and many more. Khan is considered one of Bollywood's most famous actors. One of Salman Khan's most popular films is Biwi No 1. Salman Khan plays the role of Prem Mehra, a married man who later has an affair with another woman. Listed below are some of the interesting trivia about Salman Khan in the movie Biwi No 1.

READ:Bhumi Pednekar Takes Influence From Karisma Kapoor's Role In Biwi No 1

Interesting trivia about Salman Khan in the movie Biwi No 1

READ:Ripped Jeans Evolution: How The Styling Has Changed From Salman Khan To Shahid Kapoor

Salman Khan was seen in the hit film, Biwi No 1 but before him, Govinda was to play the same role alongside actress Karisma Kapoor but he refused the role as he had a disagreement with actress Sushmita Sen. During the release of this film, actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Tabu also appeared in the blockbuster film, Hum Saath Saath Hain. Another interesting fact was of Salman Khan being unable to dub for the film due to his visit to the U.S. Chetan Shashital was known to have later dubbed for him.

READ:Salman Khan's ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ Teaser To Drop On This Day? Deets Inside

The film, Biwi No 1 was also the first to have Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan together in lead roles. It was also this film where Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were first seen together on the big screen. Fans loved Tabu's role in the film. She was playing the role of Anil Kapoor's wife but interestingly was not the first choice.

South Indian actor Rambha was the initial choice for the role of Anil Kapoor's wife, which was later given to actress Tabu. The same incident occurred with actor Anil Kapoor as earlier Sanjay Dutt was signed for his role. The film was directed by David Dhawan, who also directed the former film Coolie No 1 starring Govinda.

READ:Anushka Sharma Is 'Biwi Number 1' To Virat Kohli; Find Out Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.